As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Blue Chip Partners Lowered by $432,054 Its Position; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Increased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 667,159 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $336.58. About 969,881 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.91 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 13,210 shares to 248,868 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 25,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,861 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

