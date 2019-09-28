As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Lifted Position by $910,728; Copeland Capital Management Boosted Stake in Resmed (RMD) as Stock Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 15,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 89,028 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 73,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 380,326 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 92.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,197 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 2,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold RMD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 93.37 million shares or 0.85% less from 94.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.04% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). State Street Corp reported 6.31 million shares. Franklin Resource invested in 200,189 shares. Rockland Communications has invested 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Ameriprise invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.09% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 82,347 shares. Brinker Capital reported 2,244 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has invested 1.32% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,685 shares. 4,571 are held by Two Sigma Limited Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 4,233 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.04% or 45,076 shares in its portfolio.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 103,347 shares to 319,119 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,531 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability holds 1.08 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.05% stake. Fiduciary Tru Communications accumulated 0.15% or 16,077 shares. Sol Cap Company has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Senator Investment Gp Limited Partnership reported 400,000 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 0% or 2,696 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 164,684 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 4,856 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Liability has 3,843 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,650 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank & reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 565 were reported by Benedict Finance Advsrs. 1,766 were accumulated by Saybrook Capital Nc. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 1.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,341 shares.