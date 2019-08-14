As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Cordasco Financial Network Lowered by $355,200 Its Position; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered by $531,600 Its Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 10,923 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 12,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.71. About 388,829 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $323.88. About 1.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.60 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yorktown Mngmt & Research Com Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beese Fulmer Mgmt has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Ridge Inv Management reported 2,811 shares. Btim Corp has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 11,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability reported 4,309 shares. 2,149 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company. Park Avenue Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Co has invested 5.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 1,101 shares. 43,914 are held by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.56 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

