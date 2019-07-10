As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Convergence Investment Partners Has Trimmed by $1.22 Million Its Holding; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Trimmed Position by $525,250

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 20,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.23M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34M for 35.71 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards completes CAS Medical buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 7,245 are held by Toth Advisory. Shell Asset Mgmt has 66,965 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.12% or 10,020 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 529,185 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 432,285 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 15,697 were accumulated by Smith Salley And Assoc. Interocean Ltd Co holds 1.6% or 45,137 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 1,018 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.77% or 58,848 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 720 shares in its portfolio. 1.90M are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Cumberland Prtn owns 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,497 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 4,034 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 45,298 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,313 shares to 38,011 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).