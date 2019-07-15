As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed by $221.22 Million Its Holding; As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $23.24 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,358 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29B, down from 6,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $242.96. About 144,188 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $362.33. About 3.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 600 shares to 16,458 shares, valued at $491.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87M for 31.31 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.05 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.