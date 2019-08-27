As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Cacti Asset Management Lowered Position by $666,750; Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Market Valuation Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 255,125 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.31 million, down from 256,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $354.91. About 540,553 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $217.1. About 134,515 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,880 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 132,051 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 140,774 shares. Washington-based First Washington has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 65 shares. Filament Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 914 shares. Old Bancorporation In invested in 12,935 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 73,622 are owned by Colony Gru Lc. Lord Abbett And Commerce Lc reported 275,567 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% or 25,859 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Freestone Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,779 shares. Fmr has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11.04 million shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.82 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares to 152,784 shares, valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.19% or 1,961 shares. Stonebridge Capital Incorporated holds 0.46% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,465 shares in its portfolio. 5,727 are held by Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Yhb Investment Advsr owns 44,418 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.84% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 2.28 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr owns 39,023 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,355 shares. Moreover, M Hldg Securities has 0.26% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kwmg Lc holds 404 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bailard reported 0.06% stake. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru accumulated 20,825 shares. British Columbia Invest stated it has 0.38% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

