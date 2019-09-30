As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Biltmore Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake; Blackrock Has Raised Its Stake in Provident Finl Hldgs (PROV) by $5.11 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (PROV) by 69.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 255,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 621,327 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04M, up from 365,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 5,121 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has risen 12.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PROV News: 09/03/2018 Provident Short-Interest Ratio Rises 165% to 9 Days; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – LAUNCH AND PRICE OF £250 MLN BOND ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – INTENDS TO USE SOME OR ALL OF PROCEEDS TO FINANCE ITS TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO £250M OF EXISTING BONDS MATURING IN OCTOBER 2019; 26/04/2018 – Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250 Mln Bond Issue; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Vanquis Bank Delivered 1Q Profits Ahead of Plan; 26/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – “MONEYBARN CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FCA IN RESPECT OF ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO AFFORDABILITY, FORBEARANCE AND TERMINATION OPTIONS”

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keystone Financial Planning invested in 14,187 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 0.07% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.12% or 135,350 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,511 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Rdl, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,202 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 109,503 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,022 shares. Thompson Inv owns 1.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,593 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp New York has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,274 were reported by Woodstock. Harvey Cap has invested 2.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 1,825 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 19,848 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 41,368 shares to 91,769 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold PROV shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 3.94 million shares or 9.39% more from 3.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Inc holds 14,727 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp stated it has 50,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Inc accumulated 153,841 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) for 61 shares. State Street stated it has 72,614 shares. Raffles LP invested 7.71% in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) for 2,512 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 333,671 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0% or 1,609 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) for 107,225 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 53,515 shares. Continental Advsrs Lc accumulated 78,676 shares. Blackrock Inc has 621,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 42,707 shares to 7.33 million shares, valued at $531.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 63,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Cohbar Inc.