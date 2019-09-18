As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Upped Position; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased by $938,500 Its Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 15,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,974 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28M, up from 15,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 3.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 50.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 18,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $941,000, down from 37,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 8.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $967.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 40,009 shares to 138,362 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,841 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Park Avenue Securities Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Premier Asset Lc invested in 33,809 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust holds 44,513 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 26,200 shares. 4.20M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.6% or 11,709 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd holds 5,314 shares. Barr E S & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,547 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.96% or 58,441 shares in its portfolio. First Business Service Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Family Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal Financial institution Of Canada has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,550 shares to 74,160 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 18,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Dodge & Cox accumulated 28,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Allen Hldg reported 46.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Zacks invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 0.29% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 702,223 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.92% or 95,492 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vident Funding Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,932 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 8,000 were accumulated by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 0.49% or 35.36M shares. Corda Funding Mngmt Lc accumulated 3.05% or 552,803 shares. 155,222 are owned by Bellecapital Ltd. The Missouri-based Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 129,324 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.