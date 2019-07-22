As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Stake by $1.53 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While Iron Financial Cut by $316,000 Its Stake

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $156.75. About 5.22M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,328 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.31B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $16.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 9.50 million shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GQRE) by 26,145 shares to 91,610 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $21.93 million activity. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. Benioff Marc sold $1.62M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Harris Parker also sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 435.42 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 52.12 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

