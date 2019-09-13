As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Argent Trust Company Has Cut Stake; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $524,685

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 47,656 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.35M, down from 49,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Llc stated it has 478,184 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 230,769 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paw Corporation owns 5,000 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 43,366 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 163,032 are owned by Acg Wealth. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connors Investor Inc holds 69,683 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. New York-based Overbrook Mngmt has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Independent Invsts has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,530 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt has invested 5.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Capital Management owns 94,279 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Df Dent & holds 0.27% or 109,251 shares in its portfolio. Hitchwood Cap LP owns 300,000 shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 17,976 shares to 932,436 shares, valued at $273.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,639 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% or 18,977 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited reported 8,830 shares. 13,341 are owned by Intrust Natl Bank Na. Interactive Fincl Advisors holds 100 shares. 1,572 were reported by Rowland & Communication Counsel Adv. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Art Advisors Ltd owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,914 shares. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barr E S & Communications invested in 0.06% or 1,547 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 2,843 shares. Barnett And reported 0.05% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 73,600 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has 5,891 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 7,679 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.30 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

