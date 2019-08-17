As Boeing (BA) Valuation Declined, Murphy Capital Management Cut Position; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 35,160 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 85,004 shares to 93,604 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares to 480,176 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.