As Boeing (BA) Valuation Declined, Baxter Bros Has Upped Its Position by $2.97 Million; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Holding Maintained by Orleans Capital Management Corp

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $368.17. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 671,413 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Waste Management Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.16% or 44,443 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 18,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tributary Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 185,249 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 0.19% or 2,140 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 71,000 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Regal Advsr holds 19,707 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 1,954 shares. 398,732 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa. The Connecticut-based Pettee has invested 1.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 831 shares. Twin Capital holds 0.21% or 41,520 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,777 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Inv Ltd has 660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Orleans Cap Management Corp La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Monetta Financial Incorporated holds 1.92% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.61% or 57,948 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 7,445 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold accumulated 0.66% or 11,618 shares. Kwmg Ltd reported 0.65% stake. 15,697 are held by Smith Salley & Associates. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 2,375 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 5,805 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 60,850 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 1,118 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 700 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt has 19,633 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp holds 7,263 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) 737 Max Grounding Could Stretch in 2020 – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Humana, Marriott, Boeing And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.