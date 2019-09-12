As Boeing (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Dearborn Partners Lowered Its Position by $364,728; Tjx Cos (TJX) Share Price Rose While Johnson Financial Group Raised Holding by $523,172

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 110.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 19,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 9,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 4.62 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 1,731 shares. Hartline Inv holds 20,129 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 1,300 shares. Eagle Global Advsr, Texas-based fund reported 607 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 51,942 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8.24M shares. Cambridge Advsr invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Counsel invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore And stated it has 12,154 shares. 635,179 were accumulated by Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Cypress Cap Grp, a Florida-based fund reported 15,468 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi accumulated 100 shares. Cwm Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 18,552 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 28,342 shares to 93,414 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.30 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,958 shares to 31,600 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 7,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,335 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).