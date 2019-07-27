As Boeing (BA) Stock Price Declined, Halsey Associates Increased Stake by $2.88 Million; Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Upped Its Stake by $305,500

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 891,923 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,577 shares to 55,618 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,130 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley has 15,697 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt accumulated 1,205 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 959 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has 2.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 911,396 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Com has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 401,424 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Professional Advisory Service owns 3,590 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp invested in 6,159 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,495 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,882 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 904,481 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 19,796 were reported by Amica Mutual Insurance Com. Advent Capital De holds 65,500 shares. Stillwater Invest Ltd Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,108 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, CHWY, SKX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares to 141,928 shares, valued at $38.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,497 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).