As Boeing (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Dearborn Partners Lowered Position by $364,728; Beech Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Share Value Rose

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $378.15. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.57 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Stockton invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meridian Management invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ftb Inc accumulated 5,563 shares. Covington Capital reported 62,832 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Everett Harris And Company Ca accumulated 0.04% or 4,470 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,204 shares. Coastline Trust holds 6,730 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,535 shares. Annex Advisory Service Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,454 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 314,928 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alyeska Investment Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca holds 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 31,445 shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 12,465 shares to 283,199 shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flav&Fra Com (NYSE:IFF) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,152 shares to 49,543 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

