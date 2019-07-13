As Boeing (BA) Stock Declined, Baxter Bros Has Upped Its Stake by $2.97 Million; Harley (HOG) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Increased Stake by $3.14 Million as Shares Declined

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Harley (HOG) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 89,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.81M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.81M, up from 9.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Harley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 1.09 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,342 shares. 68,873 were reported by Argi Service Ltd. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Moreover, Covington Mngmt has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 1,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. F&V Capital Llc owns 96,665 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 272,470 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 26,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs LP invested 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Moreover, Global Thematic Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 171,381 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,816 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Harley-Davidson’s Dividend Survive Another Year of Falling Sales? – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson (HOG) Partnering with Qianjiang to Make Motorcycles for Chinese Market – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Feb 28, 2019 – Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Southwest Sees More MAX Delays; Harley Heads to China – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “No Juice for Harley Davidson’s Turnaround: LiveWire Is a Nonstarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,100 shares to 38,248 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited Com owns 340 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc owns 303,067 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,543 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson invested in 1,198 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 0.71% or 65,497 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 4,344 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn invested 1.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blair William Il stated it has 276,534 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Sg Americas has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,410 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Cyrus Cap Partners L P. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,142 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Contract from Boeing (BA) as Radar Supplier for B-52 Bomber Radar Modernization Program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Humana, Marriott, Boeing And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Stunning Moment of Redemption – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.