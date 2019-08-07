As Boeing (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered Its Holding by $464,820; Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Share Value Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 151,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 330,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, down from 481,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 22.70% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 3.25 million shares traded or 442.48% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $333.41. About 2.75 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 88,679 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri holds 1.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 27,311 shares. Argent Trust Co stated it has 49,813 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Alesco Ltd Liability Company owns 814 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stonebridge Advisors Limited Company holds 1.1% or 15,493 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 1,451 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.9% stake. Moreover, American Rech And Com has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 850 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co reported 8,952 shares stake. Summit Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 3,400 shares. Northstar Group Inc Inc invested in 1,098 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 30,345 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,164 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 1.43% or 22,781 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.59 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.90M shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.13% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rothschild & Asset Us invested in 0.04% or 116,919 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 201,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Essex Mgmt Co Ltd Co has 0.22% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Raymond James holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 139,533 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Company owns 32,986 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Southpoint Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 700,000 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 147 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 10,130 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 6.27 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1.69M shares.