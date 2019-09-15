As Boeing (BA) Shares Declined, Baxter Bros Upped Its Stake; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Its Stake by $320,804

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,297 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, up from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 6,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 32,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 688,537 shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Massachusetts Serv Com Ma stated it has 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.14% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). James Research Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 6,925 shares. Moreover, Clark Capital Gru has 0.7% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Us Commercial Bank De reported 4,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn reported 1.54M shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.01% or 38,924 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 27,119 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 200,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 8,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.78 million for 8.66 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Radian takeover talks reportedly squashed by potential deal price – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,928 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).