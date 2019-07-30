As Boeing (BA) Shares Declined, Baxter Bros Has Raised Stake; As Pdc Energy Com (PDCE) Stock Value Rose, Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Position by $621,680

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc Com (PDCE) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,887 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 88,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 1.35 million shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris Int’l Ltd F by 26,505 shares to 96,284 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,002 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Limited Company reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Beacon Group has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 885 shares. 34,000 are owned by Pentwater L P. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 43,740 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 20,593 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com reported 2,997 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 38,336 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Incorporated has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westwood Hldg Group invested in 168,377 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Northstar Group Inc Inc holds 0.19% or 1,098 shares in its portfolio. Chemical National Bank owns 1.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,587 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,300 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mathes reported 9,460 shares.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $31.82 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.78% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 2.21 million shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $43.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 881,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (NYSE:MMP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 was bought by Ellis Mark E. $51,315 worth of stock was sold by Crisafio Anthony J on Thursday, January 31.