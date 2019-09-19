As Boeing (BA) Shares Declined, Baxter Bros Has Lifted Its Position; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Cut Position by $1.61 Million

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,297 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, up from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $386.01. About 280,143 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 20,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 128,933 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31M, down from 149,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 131,705 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.09M for 14.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 161,815 shares. Northern Trust owns 7.24M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 152,900 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc holds 182,547 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.03% or 9,516 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 228,592 shares. Bailard has invested 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.65% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wendell David Associate owns 5,228 shares. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,567 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership holds 653,485 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Prospector Prns Limited has 1.53% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 375,787 were reported by Ameriprise Financial.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 65,680 shares to 947,108 shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Putnam Limited Com owns 734,122 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,026 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 296,231 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 177,374 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Senator Invest Group Limited Partnership has 400,000 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 1,766 shares stake. Fincl Engines Advsrs Limited accumulated 5,197 shares. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 4.2% or 97,304 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cumberland Prns Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,582 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 8,830 shares. West Coast Ltd Company owns 3,726 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,378 shares. Mengis Capital Management invested in 1,594 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares to 14,928 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,021 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

