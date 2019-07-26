As Boeing (BA) Share Price Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered by $464,820 Its Holding; As Physicians (DOC) Stock Price Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Has Decreased Holding by $428,022

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57M shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Physicians (DOC) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 23,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,910 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 73,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Physicians for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 1.61M shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 2,705 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.28% or 123,858 shares. Scott & Selber Inc owns 6,978 shares. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 215,097 shares or 4.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bailard stated it has 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 45,632 shares. Hills National Bank Trust invested in 0.87% or 8,437 shares. Braun Stacey invested 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 115,934 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (PFF) by 12,121 shares to 337,221 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWD) by 2,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN).

