As Boeing (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Torray Lifted Its Holding; Synovus Finl (SNV) Holder Caxton Associates LP Has Lifted Stake

Torray Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 1,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,880 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 3,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.04 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.31% or 1.87 million shares. Guardian Trust Co owns 202,912 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Ny reported 1.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Funds invested in 100,000 shares. St Johns Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 50 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 838 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.42% stake. Rdl Fincl accumulated 1,202 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.13% stake. 4,805 were accumulated by Bowling. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 16,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lbmc Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 7,399 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,743 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14,217 shares to 317,827 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 5,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,662 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

