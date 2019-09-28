As Boeing (BA) Share Price Declined, Dearborn Partners Has Cut Stake; Zebra Capital Management Holding in Mks Instrs Com Stk (MKSI) Has Lowered by $593,978 as Market Value Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk (MKSI) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 3,351 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 11,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.95. About 566,383 shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.61% or 9,650 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Limited Liability Com invested in 2,745 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 803,292 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Mairs accumulated 4,160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resources accumulated 2.47 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim holds 5,263 shares. The Missouri-based Comml Bank has invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Tennessee-based Martin Company Tn has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,788 are owned by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc accumulated 28,074 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Steadfast LP holds 2.96% or 608,777 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il reported 4,830 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Blair William And Co Il holds 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 282,282 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 24,368 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Torray Ltd Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,880 shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 20,604 shares to 356,323 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On (NYSE:SNA).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valhi Inc New Com Stk (NYSE:VHI) by 246,463 shares to 459,013 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,213 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.02% or 11,340 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 302,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Brinker Incorporated holds 0.04% or 13,931 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 300 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Company. Glenmede Co Na reported 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Plante Moran Fincl Lc stated it has 20 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 9,579 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 47,000 shares. New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Alliancebernstein LP has 125,066 shares.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.85M for 26.44 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.