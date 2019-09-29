As Boeing (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Cut by $444,675 Its Position; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 1,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 33,935 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35 million, down from 35,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 11,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 42,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 53,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.79M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 36,797 shares to 516,973 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company accumulated 4,349 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 1,097 shares. Nadler Incorporated has 1,079 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability owns 3,033 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.52% or 6.07M shares. Amer Century Incorporated reported 0.43% stake. Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 12,637 shares. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,584 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt invested in 0.68% or 3,331 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,225 shares. Cap Invsts holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15.81 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated holds 3,001 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 3,368 shares. Whittier Trust Communication has invested 1.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 2,334 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling owns 2,438 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cambridge Tru Com reported 10,642 shares stake. Cypress Capital Gru reported 0.7% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 8,746 shares. Oarsman holds 0.16% or 4,498 shares in its portfolio. 3.26M were accumulated by Swiss Bancorp. 100 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 4,329 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Argent invested in 31,863 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Investment House Llc accumulated 5,484 shares or 0.04% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Georgia-based Thomasville Bancshares has invested 0.6% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,446 shares to 60,702 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

