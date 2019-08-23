As Boeing (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered Position by $464,820; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $923,339 as Market Value Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 10.94 million shares traded or 153.48% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 21,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 580,512 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.29M, up from 559,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 11.95M shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust Com holds 59,118 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 215,191 shares. Pitcairn Company owns 6,504 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability Com reported 2,535 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt invested in 7,604 shares. Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi has invested 4.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 2,434 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 730,130 shares. Barr E S And invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Int Sarl stated it has 7,910 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Management holds 1.03% or 30,920 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited invested in 49,754 shares. Rockland Trust has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 652 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fitch: Boeing’s Credit Rating Could Be Cut – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.