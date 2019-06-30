As Boeing (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Shares Declined While Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut by $7.05 Million Its Stake

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19M, down from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.61 million shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Limited Liability Corporation has 1.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,359 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Co holds 226,201 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Com reported 123,083 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 3.68 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 4,077 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. First Interstate State Bank holds 0.16% or 1,872 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 400,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.51% or 9,495 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Waddell Reed. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 17,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Summit Grp Inc accumulated 3,400 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 8,611 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Williams Jones Associates Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares to 109,366 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW).