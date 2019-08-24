As Boeing (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $1.20 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Decreased Stake

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19M, down from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

