As Boeing (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Halsey Associates Increased Stake by $2.88 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Cut Stake by $12.41 Million

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 106,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 274,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 10,500 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Mngmt holds 6.08% or 95,332 shares in its portfolio. 59,456 are owned by Channing Capital Ltd Liability. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan & has invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaller Inv Group Incorporated reported 3,850 shares. 5.93 million are owned by First Manhattan. Ferguson Wellman Management reported 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Invest holds 266,015 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 3.04 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Stearns Financial Gp stated it has 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 32,808 were accumulated by Alta Mgmt Ltd Com. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Lc has 28,449 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 7.85 million shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Montgomery Invest Management has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,598 were accumulated by Cutter And Communications Brokerage Inc. Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Mgmt stated it has 3,050 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 17,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 13,027 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Fincl holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,548 shares. Charter Trust Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Penobscot Investment Mgmt stated it has 11,178 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 62,150 shares. Motco reported 0.02% stake. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 132,160 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.90M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 30,205 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community And Company accumulated 47,492 shares. Hartford Inv Com reported 66,281 shares stake.