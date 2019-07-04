As Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Trimmed by $2.17 Million Its Holding; Lagoda Investment Management LP Cut Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Position by $857,166; Share Value Declined

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 906,670 shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 93,323 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 21.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Second Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – PR Newswire” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter 2019 Series B Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.25M for 30.10 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Henry Schein, and Seattle Genetics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 7, 2019 : FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, MSI, DXC, EXPE, MTD, IAC, SGEN, MHK, QRVO – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider These New ETFs In A Megatrend Search – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2019: ICPT,INNT,SGEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.28 million activity. Shares for $325,200 were sold by GRYSKA DAVID W on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 1,307 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 300 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants has 5,410 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 24,905 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 19,447 shares. Capital Investors owns 12.90M shares. Barclays Plc invested in 80,101 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,367 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited invested 0.07% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 477,819 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 13,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Axa reported 148,530 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 3,700 shares.