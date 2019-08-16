As Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stock Price Rose, Orinda Asset Management Lowered Stake; Dexcom (DXCM) Stake Has Increased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 76,508 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 672.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 3,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $158.53. About 1.07 million shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares to 193,771 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Enterprise Company by 27,205 shares to 1,395 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).