As Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $470,470; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shares Rose, United Services Automobile Association Has Lifted Holding

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 110,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.67M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 254,780 shares to 11,782 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,313 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Management has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania Tru Com invested in 13,177 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 3.36 million shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Company stated it has 2.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv, a New York-based fund reported 30,405 shares. Utd Fire Gru owns 76,000 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel stated it has 680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.09% or 10,459 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 6,555 shares. Brighton Jones Lc owns 12,833 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Mercantile holds 6,482 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,362 shares. City Tru Com Fl holds 39,334 shares.

