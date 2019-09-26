As Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Share Price Rose, Zazove Associates Has Decreased Holding by $3.55 Million; Kahn Brothers Group Lifted Position in Chevrontexaco (CVX) by $53.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 24,687 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco (CVX) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 428 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4,576 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569.44M, up from 4,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.14. About 6.67 million shares traded or 22.24% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 1.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Co has 2.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.49M shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,397 shares. One Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 27,427 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,359 shares. Payden And Rygel stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Michigan-based Monroe Bancorporation Mi has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Aimz Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martin Currie Ltd accumulated 1% or 112,242 shares. Old Republic stated it has 871,500 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated invested 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability invested in 21,879 shares. 10,512 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Mngmt. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.65% or 439,148 shares. Wright Ser, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,431 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BKEP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Financial Svcs holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP has 1,800 shares. Terril Brothers Inc holds 0.01% or 39,900 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 1,801 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 213,500 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,540 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has 933,241 shares. Zazove Assoc Ltd holds 0.22% or 746,922 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,076 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 95,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 2.14M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability Co invested in 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Lc reported 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.