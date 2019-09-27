As Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Share Price Rose, Zazove Associates Decreased Holding by $3.55 Million; As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined, Roundview Capital Has Raised by $640,320 Its Stake

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 24,772 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP)

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,225 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 2,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $298.68. About 527,795 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 452,202 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (Prn) by 3.72M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 3,850 shares to 44,995 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,254 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

