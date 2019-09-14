As Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Market Value Rose, Zazove Associates Cut Stake by $3.55 Million; Arlington Value Capital Lowered Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Position as Stock Price Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.01 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 166,242 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 284,144 shares traded or 83.32% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Inc Fund (EVG) by 115,895 shares to 153,142 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Majestic Silver (Prn) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (Prn).

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2019: VET,VET.TO,NFG,WPX,LTBR – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/30/2019: MDR,BP,COP – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blueknight Energy Partners: Shoes Continue To Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BKEP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,076 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 213,500 shares stake. 89,764 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Essex Financial holds 10,000 shares. Invesco reported 2.14M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company holds 239,900 shares. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc has 933,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 1,801 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp accumulated 1,800 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 95,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Com owns 26,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 746,922 are owned by Zazove Assoc Ltd Co.

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.04 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 24,647 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,408 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 467,795 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Usa Portformulas Corporation stated it has 0.24% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Landscape Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 7,393 shares. Bessemer Inc invested in 380 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. 63,963 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Communication. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.04% or 60,250 shares. Next Fin Gru has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 76,501 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Management Ltd Nj has 0.38% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 144,278 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Virtu Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,916 shares.