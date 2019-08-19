As Bluebird Bio Com (BLUE) Valuation Declined, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Increased Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Parkwood Cut Its Position by $3.03 Million

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc Com (BLUE) by 152.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 23,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 38,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 15,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 304,635 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 23/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio : FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 1,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, down from 10,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 57,759 shares to 679,765 shares, valued at $80.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GLOG) by 67,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,767 shares, and cut its stake in Construction Partners Inc Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,944 are held by Comerica Bank. Dafna Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 27,000 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Geode Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 588,352 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 167,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 11 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Biondo Lc holds 0.07% or 1,695 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd invested in 186,226 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0% or 9,366 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 233,978 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 647,524 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co stated it has 15,311 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Madison Invest has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 153 shares. Strategic Global Ltd Liability has 1,028 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 136,736 shares. Cleararc has 10,013 shares. 2,647 are owned by Linscomb And Williams Inc. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.39% or 275,918 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 64,636 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Lynch And Associates In holds 398 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,264 shares. Viking Glob Invsts LP owns 311,719 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 2.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City holds 1,956 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Florida-based Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 22,338 are owned by Braun Stacey Assocs.