As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Valuation Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Cut by $8.64 Million Its Position; Harvey Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Price Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 8.84M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 83,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 138,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.74. About 860,011 shares traded or 47.98% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 114,826 shares to 263,926 shares, valued at $15.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, Gilead Sciences and Nike – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K (FBGKX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Blue Line Wealth Management – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh breaks-even on strong U.S. sales – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 18 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 18,502 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 72,735 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Company invested in 2,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Financial Management Professionals reported 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com holds 1,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 186,226 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 54,313 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2,227 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 52 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 130,363 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 282,517 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.18 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.