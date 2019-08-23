As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Valuation Declined, Opus Point Partners Management Has Raised Its Stake; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Boosted Its Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Holding by $889,063; Market Value Rose

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 131,825 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 228.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 127,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 182,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 55,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 4,248 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 18/04/2018 – CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC CCRN.O : BARINGTON RESEARCH STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $15 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 16/05/2018 – Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Rev $206M-$211M; 18/04/2018 – Cross Country Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cross Country Healthcare CEO to retire – South Florida Business Journal” on September 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cross Country Healthcare Announces Change to Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Third Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cross Country Healthcare Merges Permanent Search Recruitment Brands, Introduces Cross Country Search – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

