As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased by $488,376 Its Holding; Colony Group Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by 91.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 349 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 4,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 625,908 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 7,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 28,928 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 21,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 7.84M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paw holds 0.63% or 8,000 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic Financial Inc invested in 5,501 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Com holds 2.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 55,718 shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset invested in 3,111 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc owns 12,093 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd stated it has 325,406 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na has 73,156 shares. Brick & Kyle Associates accumulated 42,585 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Moreover, Ironwood Fin has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership owns 107,152 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company holds 0.78% or 438,648 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 10,554 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 3.45% or 292,050 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,750 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Food Holding Corp by 229,753 shares to 127,699 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Index (IWS) by 20,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,355 shares, and cut its stake in Communication Services Spdr Etf.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 earnings per share, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

