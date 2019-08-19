As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stock Declined, Opus Point Partners Management Has Lifted Position; Alleghany Continues to Hold Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 127,092 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $278.62. About 353,330 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interpace Announces Contract with Blue Shield of California for ThyGeNEXT® & ThyraMIR – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Aug 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “South Africa’s rand firms, stocks flat – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Hold Coca-Cola Stock Through Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “bluebird bio Prepares for Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.