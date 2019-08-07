As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Share Value Declined, Opus Point Partners Management Upped Its Position; Ycg Has Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $121.05. About 580,625 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.