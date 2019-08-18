As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Share Price Declined, Opus Point Partners Management Raised Stake by $487,642; Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Royce Value Cf (RVT) Position by $964,600

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 304,635 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) by 368.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Royce Value Cf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 162,037 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.03% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Fred Alger Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.21% or 338,718 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 20,005 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.27% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 180 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 20,492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,401 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited invested in 90,690 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 4,303 shares. Capital Research has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 11,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 54,313 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Investors Lc reported 70,579 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 359,066 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 132,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Com owns 402,473 shares. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 132,650 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Punch & Assoc Invest stated it has 237,400 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Regions Finance Corp reported 0% stake. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 357,161 shares. Da Davidson invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bank & Trust Of America De has 790,166 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,543 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 11,115 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake.