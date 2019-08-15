As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Market Value Declined, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Trimmed Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased Its Position by $685,826 as Market Value Declined

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $116.49. About 153,233 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 30,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 1.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 102,362 shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcrae Cap Incorporated stated it has 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sand Hill Ltd Co holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,378 shares. Macnealy Hoover accumulated 37,677 shares or 4.06% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19.06M shares. The Texas-based Ycg Llc has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35.84 million shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 49,685 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 71,064 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 897,990 shares stake. Bangor Commercial Bank stated it has 23,121 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 275,200 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 5.70 million shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Co holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 61,714 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 40,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK).