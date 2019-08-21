As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Market Value Declined, Eaton Vance Management Increased by $3.33 Million Its Stake; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Boosted Holding by $27.85 Million

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 94.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 21,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 43,769 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 22,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 52,296 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 17/05/2018 – ToolGen, Inc., Demonstrates CRISPR/cas9 Gene Editing Improves Anti-Tumor Activity of Human CAR-T Cells; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 23/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio : FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 169,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.59 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $212.44. About 241,768 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 08/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle turn up on short-covering, fund buying; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20,141 shares to 44,521 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,681 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 971,484 shares to 6.06M shares, valued at $95.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 282,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

