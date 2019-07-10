As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Market Value Declined, Capital Guardian Trust Company Increased by $5.11 Million Its Holding; Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Its Century Alum Co (CENX) Position by $422,544 as Share Value Declined

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 32,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 351,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.23 million, up from 318,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 335,508 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.72M market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 1.13M shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says No Injuries Were Sustained; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF EVENTS BUT EXPECTS TO RESTORE AFFECTED POTLINE TO FULL PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 839 shares. Glenmede Na has 52 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 95,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura reported 4,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 38,929 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability has 88 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,005 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited has 136,780 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 647,524 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 72,735 shares in its portfolio. Qvt Fincl LP has invested 0.14% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Moreover, Eventide Asset Ltd has 1.6% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.12% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 15,005 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,062 shares to 395,655 shares, valued at $55.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,147 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 43,833 shares to 135,780 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,274 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0% or 7,760 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 448,384 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company reported 7,174 shares. 190,138 were reported by Citigroup. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability has 206,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance reported 1,000 shares stake. Natixis stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 368,148 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 33,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Federated Inc Pa invested in 0% or 54 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).