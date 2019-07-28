As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Its Position by $9.87 Million; As Universal Health Rlty Income (UHT) Shares Rose, Geode Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 62,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 117,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 291,808 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Income (UHT) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,515 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 182,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 85,973 shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 38.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Sanofi’s (SNY) Q2 Earnings (Revised) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Be Prepared for a Pullback In Walmart Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Snap Stock Rips on Earnings â€” How High Can It Go? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fed Anxiety Keeps a Lid on Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 433 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 92,941 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Research Glob Investors has 0.33% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 6.67 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2.98 million shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 41,200 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 4,205 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.07% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 210,198 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 7,579 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 15,311 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.27% stake. 2,450 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Advsr. Blair William Il reported 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 55,000 shares to 231,549 shares, valued at $20.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 EPS, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual EPS reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.