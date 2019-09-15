As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Market Valuation Declined, Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Mutual Of America Capital Management Stake In Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Was Has Upped

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 87.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 258,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 294,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 27,279 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 17/05/2018 – ToolGen, Inc., Demonstrates CRISPR/cas9 Gene Editing Improves Anti-Tumor Activity of Human CAR-T Cells; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 20/04/2018 – Cynata Therapeutics Completes Patent Application to Cover Cymerus™ Stem Cell Technology in the Treatment of Side Effects Related to CAR-T Therapy

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 40,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 273,719 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.22 million, up from 233,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iron Financial reported 4,044 shares stake. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Company invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 24,125 shares. Nadler Finance has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,711 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.89% or 16.25 million shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has 3.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 66,011 shares. Finance Advantage stated it has 65,964 shares. The Maryland-based First United Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempner Mngmt Inc accumulated 33,620 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Signature Est And Inv Ltd Liability has invested 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 0.4% or 9,030 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 51,393 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas And Associates reported 20,675 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,880 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes Inc. by 44,277 shares to 150,751 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 32,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,873 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Has Disney Created a $12.99 Cable Killer? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Six Straight Wins For Dow; Nasdaq Snaps Skid – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Hangs On for Fourth Straight Win – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growth worries hit FTSE 100; upbeat results power JD Sports – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mugabe’s family say burial to be private, place still unknown – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Rally Amid Upbeat Global Headlines – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 earnings per share, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 248,934 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Corp reported 17,428 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 14,530 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 8.27 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Td Asset Management Inc holds 38,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP holds 45,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Automobile Association stated it has 41,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 26 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).