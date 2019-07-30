As Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Valuation Were Volatile, White Pine Capital Has Lowered by $315,330 Its Stake; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Raised Its Holding by $623,600 as Valuation Rose

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 31,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 288,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 14.91M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.38 million activity. Perry Ronald K sold $313,268 worth of stock or 13,035 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,855 shares to 27,820 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,335 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 557,931 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 1.51M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Pecaut And invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Goldman Sachs accumulated 13,335 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Fmr Limited Liability holds 638,486 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 669,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Moreover, Valley Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Polaris Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK).

