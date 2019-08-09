As Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.08 Million Its Stake; Altria Group (MO) Holder Fishman Jay A LTD Decreased Its Stake by $608.76 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 8.49 million shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHBK) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 46,834 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 171,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 217,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 9,335 shares. Renaissance Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 669,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 13,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,118 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Blackrock stated it has 1.51 million shares. 279,854 are owned by Northern Trust. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 15,578 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 19,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 298,633 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,592 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated reported 400 shares. State Street holds 0% or 466,544 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested in 54,163 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $380,468 activity. Kivlehan Jim sold $67,200 worth of stock.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 22,180 shares to 45,280 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 23,140 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based International has invested 1.49% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 27,700 shares. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,924 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 104,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.1% or 73,642 shares. Vestor Ltd holds 1,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invest Advsrs Lc owns 276,966 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 698,095 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Wallace Capital Management Incorporated reported 4,890 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 85,648 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company reported 10.02 million shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc holds 44,281 shares. Capital Rech invested in 65.97 million shares.