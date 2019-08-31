As Blue Bird (HCAC) Valuation Were Volatile, Osterweis Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $782,880; Sigma Planning Decreased Holding in Ares Cap (ARCC) by $464,219

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 48,930 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.05 million market cap company. It closed at $9.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 94,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 122,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video)

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,258 shares to 18,458 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 16,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,782 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital: 8.5% Yield, Stable Income Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Lag on Lower Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. 200 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $3,600 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,236 were reported by Portland Investment Counsel. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Com reported 11,908 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 750 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt owns 10,300 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 124 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group reported 1.24 million shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd invested in 0.11% or 151,157 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 226,132 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 138,442 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 304,520 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 85,675 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.01% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Weybosset & Mngmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 24,771 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 1.43 million shares.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) announced the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 16, 2019. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. Announced Agreement to Acquire Blue Bird on September 22, 2014.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares to 523,545 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn).