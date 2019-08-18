As Blue Bird (HCAC) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Upped Position; Hcp Reit (HCP) Holder Zevin Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $502,975 as Stock Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 49,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 77,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 880 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 2.28 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 933,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pggm accumulated 8.45 million shares or 1.35% of the stock. Nordea Mgmt invested in 0% or 27,094 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 4,226 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And invested in 0.01% or 2,183 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 6,624 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt. Parkside State Bank holds 7,922 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.24% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Services Automobile Association has 238,922 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 9,400 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Manhattan has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 530 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,006 shares. Conning Inc has 26,206 shares.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HCP, Inc. (HCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Trucking Company Dasekeâ€™s Shares Start Trading on Nasdaq – Wall Street Journal” on February 28, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II and Daseke, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement – PR Newswire” published on December 22, 2016, Streetinsider.com published: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition IV (HCACU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/Unit – StreetInsider.com” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K Hennessy Capital Acquisi For: Jun 25 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Daseke: Loading Up For A Promising Second Half – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2018.